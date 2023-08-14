Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart

Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart
Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash in front of Walmart near Grand Central Avenue caused airbags to deploy for one of the cars involved.

Officials say a red sedan was struck by a black S.U.V. driving into the parking lot.

The Vienna police said the red sedan was hit on its side causing damage to the passenger side of the car and caused the front right tire to lose alignment.

Officials say no one was hurt.

