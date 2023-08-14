Class action lawsuit targets alleged poor conditions in W.Va. prisons and jails

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Understaffing, overcrowding, and deferred maintenance.

Those are the three problems that a class action lawsuit filed on August 8 contends have been creating poor conditions in West Virginia’s jails and prisons for years.

The lawsuit says these three problems create conditions that violate the eighth and fourteenth amendment protections offered to inmates by the U.S. Constitution.

The suit names Governor Jim Justice and Cabinet Secretary of Homeland Security Mark Sorsaia as defendants. Justice addressed the lawsuit in a briefing on August 9. “You know, you’ve got lawyers just taking advantage of stuff and everything,” Justice said. “You know, there’s $100 million that went into deferred maintenance in the last session. You know, right now we’ve got $25 million or whatever the number may be, $30 million of stuff that’s going to corrections folks right now.”

“Deferred maintenance” refers to long-standing projects in West Virginia prison and jails that don’t currently have funding, including upgrades to door locking control systems in regional jails. The lawsuit quotes officials as saying under oath that addressing deferred maintenance needs will require over 200 million dollars of state investment, a number that has grown steadily over the years.

West Virginia lawmakers have recently taken steps to addressing some of the issues outlined in the lawsuit. Bills passed in the August 2023 special session offer raises to corrections workers in the hopes of improving recruitment and retention. Another bill sets aside some more funds for deferred maintenance.

But the funds lawmakers have set aside for corrections fall short of what the lawsuit says is necessary. And the suit says that inadequate funding has led to poor conditions for inmates, including unsanitary facilities and a lack of adequate food.

The lawsuit says these issues persist in prisons, jails, and juvenile facilities

The suit asks that the actions of the defendants led directly to inhumane conditions and constitutional violations in prisons. It also asks the court to compel the state to put upwards of 300 million budget surplus dollars into fixing the alleged issues in jails and prisons.

