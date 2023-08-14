Class action lawsuits filed against Alderson Broaddus University

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The situation at Alderson Broaddus University isn’t getting much better.

Two class action lawsuits are being filed against the university. A civil suit is being filed on behalf of the students as well as a separate civil suit for faculty and staff working for the school.

The key element of these lawsuits allege the university did not give sufficient warning the school would be dissolving.

Both lawsuits site a November 2022 letter signed by former university president, James Barry.

The letter was directed to faculty and staff and says 90 days notice would be given if university operations were ever discontinued. It further says arrangements will be made for students to complete their degrees.

The lawsuit says this letter is legally binding and was breached when the school announced it would be dissolving with no prior notice.

The lawsuit further says the university encouraged employees to continue recruiting students’ despite being aware of the serious possibility the school could soon lose accreditation.

The lawsuits list a combined 22 counts against the school including fraud, misrepresentation, breach of fiduciary duties, unjust enrichment, and duress.

A.B. declined to make any further statements and has affirmed the school will award degrees to seniors graduating this fall semester.

The class lead for the employee lawsuit has since revoked involvement and the prosecutors plan to name a new lead sometime next week.

The lawsuit for students is only open to students enrolled for the fall 2023 semester.

A.B. is asking all students to pick up remaining personal items from the school between now and August 25th.

