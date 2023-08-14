Florida town overrun with peacocks turning to vasectomies to control population

A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population.
A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population.(WFOR)
By WFOR staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINECREST, Fla. (WFOR) – A suburban Florida town overrun with peacocks has come up with a solution to its overpopulation.

The male birds in Pinecrest, Florida, will be getting vasectomies.

Residents have complained the fowl are scratching their roofs and cars, making messes on their driveways, and their squawks are a nuisance.

The procedure on one bird can stop between six to 12 females from reproducing.

The Miami-Dade County commissioners approved the plan and are launching the pilot program in a few weeks.

A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population. (WFOR)

A county commissioner says if the plan works in Pinecrest, they may use it in other communities, such as South Miami and Coral Gables.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer submitted photo of a funnel cloud over Mineral Wells.
NWS Confirms Tornado in Athens County
Muffin team members answered questions following the game for those in attendance.
Fans hit Blennerhassett Island for 1860′s style baseball game
Multiple people injured in Route 60 crash
Sugar Butte Farms is based in Lowell, Ohio.
Farmers market customer turned vendor
‘Newsies’ finishes second weekend of run at Actor’s Guild
‘Newsies’ finishes second weekend of run at Actor’s Guild

Latest News

FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
6 former Mississippi officers have pleaded guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men
Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart
Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Posting of Trump charges, quickly withdrawn, muddies long day of grand jury testimony in Georgia
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a...
Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid
Signing event held for aspiring nurses
Signing event held for aspiring nurses