Gas prices climb to highest level in 10 months

FILE - Gas prices are creeping towards $4 a gallon nationally.
FILE - Gas prices are creeping towards $4 a gallon nationally.(clear)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are planning to travel labor day weekend, you might want to factor in rising gas prices.

The cost of regular gas is above $4 a gallon in 11 states, according to AAA.

Others are nearing that threshold, and the national average is $3.85. That is the highest it has been in about 10 months.

Prices are up two cents just from last week.

Oil prices are up because Russia and Saudi Arabia have been cutting the global supply.

In the U.S., some refineries struggle to function in extreme heat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer submitted photo of a funnel cloud over Mineral Wells.
NWS Confirms Tornado in Athens County
Muffin team members answered questions following the game for those in attendance.
Fans hit Blennerhassett Island for 1860′s style baseball game
Sugar Butte Farms is based in Lowell, Ohio.
Farmers market customer turned vendor
Multiple people injured in Route 60 crash
Festival headquarters is located in Marietta’s East Muskingum Park on Front Street.
RTA Fest cruises through Washington County

Latest News

Stacy Houser from Temple Challenge shows Alexa and Henry some balancing exercises for this...
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser - This week focuses on Balancing
To help make sure every child can go back to school with confidence, the non-profit is giving...
Public Defenders Corp gives Back-To-School haricuts
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
6 former Mississippi officers have pleaded guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s lawyers say gun portion of plea deal remains valid after special counsel announcement