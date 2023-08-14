Movement Monday with Stacy Houser - Balancing Exercises

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout focuses on balance! Houser says working on balance is good for any age.

For these movements you will need: A chair or a wall, weights.

Hamstring Reach- 20 seconds. Hold on to a chair or the wall with your right hand. Stay standing your right foot, and kick/lift your left leg back. Make sure to not open your hips up. Kick/lift straight back for as long as your hamstring will let you, making sure to not over-bend. Repeat on the other side.

Rest - 20 seconds!

Pistol Squat - 20 seconds. Start sitting in your chair. Lift on leg out. If you need a little help, use the chair to help push yourself up to a standing position. Then sit back down, staying on one leg. If you’d like to make the move harder, do not use a chair. Repeat on the other side.

Rest - 20 seconds.

Standing Twists- 20 seconds. Grab your weights. Put one foot forward. Raise your arms straight out in front of you to chest level. Turn your torso to the left and hold. Then to to the middle and hold. Then turn to the left and hold. This is a lot of core balance.

One arm overhead press - 20 seconds. You can hold on to a chair or the wall to help with stability. Start by standing on your left leg. Press up with your let hand. Repeat on the other side.

Repeat all movements

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

