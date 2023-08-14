Non-profit offers free back-to-school haircuts

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There are many things parents and students need to do before going back into the classroom.

Some of those preparation may may include getting school supplies, getting new clothes, or maybe getting a haircut. These may be more difficult for some to afford than others.

One non-profit group is looking to help make sure every kid can go back to school feeling confident.

The Public Defenders Corporation of the 5th Judicial Circuit is holding its first back to school haircut event for the community.

Morgan Fowler, the client coordinator for the group stopped by WTAP’s Daybreak to talk about the event and the group.

Fowler says the free haircut event is something they decided to do to give back to the community.

“...We want to show up and fill the needs of not only the clients we serve, but our community as a whole. This is an all hands on deck effort by not only our office, but members of our community and surrounding areas who want to send our children back to school feeling confident and with the tools they need to be successful in the upcoming school year.”

The event is Saturday, August 19th from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Harrison Building in Ripley.

The event is for children of any age. It’s open to anyone in the community who needs it.

Fowler explained that the event is important for the children and the parents.

“...When we look around, we see that people are facing so much hardship and it’s challenging just to provide their families with the basic necessities. We came up with this event as a way to give a hand up to the folks in our community and help fill the gap, no questions asked. Our children are navigating enough challenges as is. This event will give us the opportunity to empower our youth and boost their self esteem as they head back into the classroom, while also lifting the burden off the shoulders of their parents and caregivers.”

Fowler said they still need volunteers for the event! The biggest need is for hairstylists and barbers.

“We know that it’s a big ask to give up your time on a weekend, especially with vacations and other commitments as summer comes to an end, but even volunteering a mere hour or two of your time would make a huge impact on these kids. We also need a few folks to help us facilitate this event- so even if you’re not a barber or hairstylist and simply want to help out, we have a job for you too. We’ve had people reach out to donate gift cards to send to our local teachers and gas cards for volunteers who are traveling from other counties to help out. Anything you can do to help make this a success for the kids and our community, we’re happy to have it.”

If you’re interested in volunteering your time and skills, you can call the group’s office and sign up to volunteer at 304-372-2001.

You can also send Fowler an email MORGAN.FOWLER@WVDEFENDER5.COM or send a message to the 5th Judicial Circuit Public Defenders Corporation Facebook Page, here.

Fowler said the public defenders corporation is a non-profit organization that provides free legal services to our indigent population.

“We understand that the real challenge extends beyond just legal matters, so we’re working really hard to build a trust and presence in our community and address a broader scope of needs.”

She said this new event does that.

“It’s a great way for us not only to give back to the community as a whole, it’s also a way for us to strengthen those ties with the people who live and work here and show them we’re here for you, we’re supporting you. Our office is on a mission to address not only the legal challenges but also hone in on the social and community-based needs. That’s what this event is all about, showing up for our community, our parents, and children with a hand up.”

