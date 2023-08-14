Obituary: Bailey, Mary Ann

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Mary Ann Bailey, 79, of Harrisville, died August 13, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born Dec. 13, 1943 in Clarksburg, WV, the daughter of the late Arnett and Wanda Stutler Shears.  Mary loved her oldies and gospel music, working puzzles, her family and was kind and loving to all.

Mary is survived by daughters, Kathy Osborne (Randall) of Auburn, Debbie Blankenship (Deno) of Harrisville and Angel Edwards (Ritchie) of Salem; sons, Bill Bailey (Brenda) of Harrisville and Chad Bailey (Candi) of Harrisville; sister, Gertrude Yeager of Shinnston; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; best friends, Tara, Donna, Donald and Jeni; and her very best friend of 11 years, Lucky her dog.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Rita, Beverly Sue and Patricia; and brothers, James, William, Gene, George Lee, Wayne and David.

Cremation services were provided by Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

