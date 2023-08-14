Obituary: Beck, Phaon A.

Phaon A. Beck, 85, of Orma, WV, peacefully passed away on August 7, 2023.

He was born on October 2, 1937, in Leighton, PA. A son of the late Edgar and Eba Diehl Beck.

He loved Jesus, was passionate about his family, mission work, books, and gardening.

His greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his wife, Jean Beck. 5 children: 2 sons: Dean (Dianna), Darrin, 2 daughters: JoAnn, Darleen (Brian), 1 step-daughter: Kimberly (David); 9 grandchildren: Jordan (Sam), Charlie Jo (Matt), Jackie (Chuck), Jessica (Pat), Henry and Wyatt. Step-grandchildren, Ashley (Chris), Riley and Lucas; 7 great grandchildren: Mason, Maverick, Olivia, Sammy, Ellie, Emmy, and CeCe.

Phaon was one of seven children and is survived by his brother Leo (Jean) and sister Carolyn.

He spent his early years growing up on a farm in Leighton, PA. There he developed his love for gardening that gave him peace and brought him closer to his Saviour.

Phaon graduated from Thaddeus Stevens Trade School in Lancaster, PA, in 1958. After graduation, he began a federal career in electronics for the military giving him the opportunity to live in Hawaii, the Philippines and work on islands in the Pacific. After retiring early, he continued to work starting new career paths including a nuclear power plant and in construction.

He loved serving the Lord volunteering for mission trips to help build churches in Maryland, Jamaica, Ecuador, and Dominican Republic. He spent time helping at an orphanage in Haiti and at a church school in Mexico and in Oregon. He also, passed out books on Jesus wherever he was.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Venegas and Pastor Rick Cutright. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at StumpFuneralHomes.com

