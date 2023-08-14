Obituary: Blair, Alice Hope

Alice Hope Blair, 83, of Vienna, WV passed away Saturday August 12, 2023 at her residence. She was born August 8, 1940 in Gandeeville, WV a daughter of the late Owens and Hope (Farrell) Hunt.

Alice was raised in Spencer, WV, attending grade school and Spencer High School with the class of 1958. After graduation, she came to Parkersburg, WV and went to work at Bureau of Public Debt until retiring in 2012.

She had no known living relatives.

In 1963, she married the love of her life, Earl Blair, who preceded her in death in January 2020. In their retirement, they traveled the United States volunteering at Fish and Wildlife, and spending months vacationing Myrtle Beach, SC.

She would like to thank her caregiver Shanda Kelly and family who have been by her side since Earl’s passing.

At her request, she will be cremated and buried beside her husband and mother in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg, WV.

A memorial service will be held Thursday 3:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Ernie Rapsen officiating. Visitation will be Thursday 1-3 PM.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.