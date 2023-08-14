Obituary: Boley, Travis James

Travis James Boley, 40, of Saint Marys, West Virginia, passed away August 6, 2023 at his residence.

He was born in Piscataway New Jersey September 1, 1982 a son of Calvin Robert Boley of Saint Mary’s and the late Debra Carol (Johnson) Boley.

Travis was Christian by faith and a United States Marine.

In addition to his father Travis is survived by his brother, Jason Boley of Chicago, half-brother, Justin Lewis of New Jersey, three aunts, Christine Loungo of New York, Patty Swain (Jim) of New York, and Barbara Goonetilleke (Sean) of New Jersey, two uncles, Brian Boley (Darlen) of West Virginia and Gerald Boley (Carol) of New Jersey, and several nieces and nephews including Devin Boley.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by sister, Melissa Ann Boley.

Cremation services entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.

