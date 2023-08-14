Obituary: Boley, Travis James

Travis James Boley
Travis James Boley(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Travis James Boley, 40, of Saint Marys, West Virginia, passed away August 6, 2023 at his residence.

He was born in Piscataway New Jersey September 1, 1982 a son of Calvin Robert Boley of Saint Mary’s and the late Debra Carol (Johnson) Boley.

Travis was Christian by faith and a United States Marine.

In addition to his father Travis is survived by his brother, Jason Boley of Chicago, half-brother, Justin Lewis of New Jersey, three aunts, Christine Loungo of New York, Patty Swain (Jim) of New York, and Barbara Goonetilleke (Sean) of New Jersey, two uncles, Brian Boley (Darlen) of West Virginia and Gerald Boley (Carol) of New Jersey, and several nieces and nephews including Devin Boley.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by sister, Melissa Ann Boley.

Cremation services entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer submitted photo of a funnel cloud over Mineral Wells.
NWS Confirms Tornado in Athens County
Muffin team members answered questions following the game for those in attendance.
Fans hit Blennerhassett Island for 1860′s style baseball game
Sugar Butte Farms is based in Lowell, Ohio.
Farmers market customer turned vendor
Multiple people injured in Route 60 crash
‘Newsies’ finishes second weekend of run at Actor’s Guild
‘Newsies’ finishes second weekend of run at Actor’s Guild

Latest News

Obituary: Buskirk, Fairy Lee
Obituary: Bailey, Mary Ann
Alice Hope Blair
Obituary: Blair, Alice Hope
Michael Lowell Roberts, Sr.
Obituary: Roberts, Michael Lowell, Sr.
John Lloyd Hughes, Jr.
Obituary: Hughes, John Lloyd, Jr.