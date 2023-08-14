Obituary: Cale, Ronald “Ronnie” Eugene

Ronald “Ronnie” Eugene Cale of Waverly, WV passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 9, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born to the late William “Fram” Cale and Anna (Hart) Cale on September 25, 1964.

Ronnie spent his life enjoying the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He worked side by side with his father and brothers at Cale Timber Company and could tell you any thing you needed to know about every kind of tree. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, watching baseball and westerns.

He is survived by his loving son, Michael (Lindsay) Kupfner of Mineral Wells, WV and two grandchildren Harper and Baylor Kupfner. He is also survived by sisters Barbara (Gary Barretta) Bowser and Pamela (Brian) Dight; sisters-in-law Crystal “Chris” Cale and Orvella “Kay” Cale; nieces and nephews Cody and Rick Cale, Marie Knicely, Tami Piggott, Stephanie Ketchum, Harlan and Adam Bowser, and Camy and Colby Dight; and many great nieces and nephews and life long friends.

Along with his parents, he is proceeded in death by two brothers Charles “Buck” Cale and Richard “Ritchie” Cale, one nephew William “Scott” Cale and brother in law Harlan “Dick” Bowser.

Services will be Monday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday 2-5 PM.

The family would like to thank the staff of WVU Camden Clark ACU unit and Housecalls Hospice for the continuous amazing care during his short battle.

