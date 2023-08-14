Obituary: Curran, Russell C. Jr.

Russell C. Curran Jr. 69, of Marietta, OH., passed away Friday, August 11, 2023 at his residence. He was born October 28, 1953 in Marietta, OH., to the late Russell C. Sr. and Betty Waybright. Russell served in the U.S. Marines and worked as a self employed HVAC installer. He loved pitching horseshoes, throwing darts and the great outdoors. Russell is survived by his children; Melissa Monahon, Heidi Nichols (Jared) and Jeremy Curran (Tara), his sister Shirley Erb, grandchildren; Ashley, Brandi, Tony, Kaylin and Paisley, great grandchildren; Leo, Vivian and Isabelle. Abiding with his wishes cremation will be observed with a family gathering at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

