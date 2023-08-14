Obituary: Duffey, Carson A. Jr.

Carson A. Duffey Jr. age 37, of Caldwell, OH passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at his home unexpectedly following an extended illness. He was born October 29, 1985 in Cleveland, OH a son of Kimberly Duffey of Pleasant City, OH and the late Carson A. Duffey Sr.

He could often be found fishing or hunting in his free time. Carson enjoyed the time he spent with his children the most. He was a former member of the United Mine Workers.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a brother Christopher Duffey; mothers-in-law Donna Feldner and Jacqueline “Jackie” Feldner; grandmother Carrie Moore; grandfather Ernest Duffey and cousin Michael Duffey.

Those left to cherish his memory, in addition to his mother are his wife Patricia A. Feldner Duffey whom he married September 11, 2010; his children whom he loved greatly Calvin and Beldon Duffey; siblings Zackery Duffey, Annie Duffey, Arroura Duffey, and Amellia Duffey all of Pleasant City; grandmother Ruth Duffey of Pleasant City; father-in-law Norman (Donna) Feldner of Caldwell; sisters-in-law Tabitha (Drexel) West of Caldwell and Christina (Carl) Hallowell of Parkersburg, WV; brother-in-law Michael (Brandy) Feldner of Madison, OH. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation Monday, August 14, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will conclude visitation at 1:00 PM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jeff Belt officiating. Burial will follow in Halley’s Ridge Cemetery near Belle Valley, OH. Please join us in remembering Carson by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

