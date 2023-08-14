Obituary: Hughes, John Lloyd, Jr.

John Lloyd Hughes, Jr., 78, of Marietta passed away at 6:12am, Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born January 5, 1945, in Massillon, OH, to the late John and Theora Rhodes Hughes of Lowell.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Sandra Hughes Beach and two brothers-in-law, Joseph Beach of Columbus and David Matthews of Lowell. Surviving is his wife and soul mate of 54 years, Janice Addlesburger Hughes of Marietta.

John was employed by the Bureau of Public Debt, now Fiscal Services, for 43 years before his retirement in 2005. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army, receiving a Purple Heart Award during his tour in Vietnam in 1968. Also receiving a Metal and being honored in the Washington County Hall of Fame. John was a Methodist by faith and was a member of the Lowell Masonic Lodge.

Being a great sports enthusiast, John ran numerous races and marathons and finished several Triathlons. He also logged many miles on his bike and loved to kayak and enjoyed sharing his sports with his wife Janice for many years.

Surviving John is a sister Patricia Hughes Matthews and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Judy and Andy Miller of Waterford, Randy and Frieda Addlesburger of Beverly and Sandy and Jerry Smith of Belpre, several nieces and nephews: Carol Beach of Columbus, Ellen Beach Lancaster of Columbus, Jill Beach Phillips of Cincinnati, Elaine Beach McCullough of Columbus, Lisa Miller Kendig of Texas, Todd (Renee) Miller of Tennessee, Patrick (Rachel) Miller of Waterford, Steven (Misty) Addlesburger of Georgia, Eric (Serita) Wears of Marietta, Christopher (Tori) Wears of Marietta, Michelle Wears of Veto, Tracy Wears Smith of Marietta and several grand nieces and nephews.

Many thanks to the family, friends and neighbors who sent prayers, cards, flowers, presents and visits with a special thanks to Marietta Home Health and Hospice, Marietta Memorial Hospital staff and the Veterans Administration for their care and support.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Aug. 16) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Valley Cemetery with military honors. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, John requests all donations be made to the charity of your choice.

