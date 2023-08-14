Obituary: McCune, Carl W.

Carl W. McCune, age 76, passed away Aug. 12, 2023 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 7, 1947 in Eldorado, Illinois to the late Ernest and Dorothy Shepard McCune. He graduated high school from Buffalo Wyoming and worked for years in the oil field. He later returned to school and graduated in 1995 from Glenville State College with a BA in Education.

He subbed for a while then went to work for tele-communications putting in equipment in cell site towers all over the Eastern United States. He worked for the BLM (Bureau of Land Management) in Wyoming for a year, managed a mobile home park, and worked part time at the airport in Rawlins, Wyoming for 4 years. He retired, returned to Parkersburg where he worked for a while at Camden Clark in transport and at Marietta Memorial Hospital as a security guard.

When his health was good he enjoyed exploring, camping, sitting around the campfire, riding his four wheeler in the mountains in Wyoming, and tinkering with anything he could fix. As his health failed he still enjoyed the campfires, listening to all types of music, and watching videos of nature.

Carl was a member of the LDS Church.

Carl is survived by his wife, Joyce, and sons: Christian McCune of Sheriden, Wyoming, Shelby (Becki) McCune of Lehi, Utah, and Patrick McCune of Bakersfield, California. His step-daughters are: Pam (Tracey) Newberry of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and CoRena McGee of Washington Bottom, West Virginia, and a step-son is James McGee of Boaz, West Virginia. He also has 13 grand-kids and 4 great grand-kids.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Rodger McCune, and sister, Doris McCune.

Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society will handle the cremation and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

