Obituary: Miller, Janis Ruth

Janis Ruth Miller, 89, of Newport, OH, formerly of New Matamoras, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 7, 1934 in Sardis, OH to the late Fred William and Daisy Burdella (Rufener) Bauman.

Janis graduated from Hannibal High School and was a member of St. John Catholic Church.

She is survived by three children, Robert F. Miller (Deborah) of New Matamoras, OH, Janet S. Perrine of Newport, OH and William C. Miller (Mitsuko) of Marietta, OH; four grandchildren, Amber N. Carter (John), Kayla K. Pham (Luan), Joshua T. Miller (Eliza) and Valerie M. Hooper (Patrick); nine great grandchildren, Mason and Vivian Pham, Adelyn, Titus, Caleb and Silas Miller, Paul, Samuel, and Evelyn Hooper and three sisters, Delores Straub, Arlene Winkler and Janet Straub.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Miller and a sister, Marilyn Ensinger.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at St. John Catholic Church, 310 Washington St., St. Marys, WV, 26170 with Father Shinto Mathew officiating. Burial will follow in Matamoras Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 - 8 PM on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Hadley Funeral Home Matamoras Chapel, 700 Main St., New Matamoras, OH.

