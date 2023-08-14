Obituary: Phillps, Shirley Lenn

Shirley Lenn Phillps
Shirley Lenn Phillps(None)
Shirley Lenn Phillps, 70 of Grantsville, WV went to be with the Lord on Aug. 10, 2023.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Eldridge Phillips; her father, William Shaffer; her mother, Orma Connard and granddaughter, Kayla Lenora Parsons.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Parsons and son-in-law Jim; 3 Grandchildren which she spoiled greatly, Brooklyn, Cody and Josh Parsons.

She loved Holidays and spending time with Family, gardening, and doing things with her grandchildren.

Per the wishes of Shirley and her family, there will be no services.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Phillips family.

