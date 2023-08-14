Obituary: Roberts, Michael Lowell, Sr.

It is with profound sadness that we must announce the passing of Michael Lowell Roberts, Sr., born on September 20, 1948, he departed this world on August 9th, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 74, while residing in Elizabeth, WV; formerly of Stumptown, WV.

Mickey, as he was affectionately known, was born on September 20, 1948 in Duval County, Florida to “Jake” Gerald E. Roberts & Wilma Roberts Brannon, who preceded him in death. He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter and many cherished moments. Mickey was a devoted husband to his beloved wife of 55 years, Susan “Suzi” A. (Wolfe) Roberts, their never-ending love story serves as a shining example of commitment and partnership.

He was loved by his stepfather, Rick Brannon of Parkersburg, who survives.

Mickey’s role as a father was marked by unwavering support, guidance and a deep connection with his children: Tanya and Michael, and their spouses Kevin Knicely and Julie (Arrigo) Roberts. He instilled values of compassion, resilience and the importance of family bonds that will continue to resonate throughout generations.Filling his life with laughter, and cherished moments he was “Poppy” to his 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. A family man through and through, Mickey’s love extended to planning unforgettable trips and experiences for his family; he was the official itinerary king for the family! His ability to create lasting memories was a testament to his boundless love and dedication. Scotty Roberts, grandson, preceded him in death.

The oldest of 5 children, Mickey adored his siblings. David Roberts, preceded him in death; he is survived by Kenny (Kathy) Roberts, Rickey (Gail) Brannon, Reta (Callie)Roberts along with brother-in-law’s Walter (Betty, who preceded him in death) Wolfe, Bill (Cheryl) Wolfe, Keith (Jeannie) Wolfe, and sister-in-law, Donna; who preceded him in death, (Mat) Erickson and several nieces, nephews, and very close cousins.

He was an avid tinkerer and could fix most anything. Mickey had a genuine love for carpentry. He retired from Goodrich Aerospace in 2014, as Quality Control Tech, after a career spanning 27 years. A 15 year member of the Shock Church of Christ, his faith was unwavering. He was a 1966 graduate of Normantown High School.

A funeral service for Mickey will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. with Gene Miller officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Collins Community Cemetery in Stumptown, WV.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.