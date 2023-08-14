Obituary: Vannoy, Paul L.

Paul L. Vannoy
Paul L. Vannoy(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Paul L. Vannoy, 83, Mineral Wells, WV, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023 @ 1:07 pm at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born May 10, 1940 in Millstone, WV, a son of the late Dannie and Lucille (Bush) Vannoy.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his first wife, Junell (Hayhurst) Vannoy; one daughter, Tina Sue Vannoy and one brother, Edward Earl Vannoy.

He is survived by his wife of seven years, Gloria Basnett Stevens Vannoy; his children, Lisa (Harold) Causey of Coolville, OH, Paul E. Vannoy of Mineral Wells and Stacy (Bruce) Ritchie of Marietta, OH; four grandchildren, Sierra Causey, Austin Vannoy, Jordan Vannoy and Ashleigh Ritchie; three great-grandchildren, Gracie, Alieyha and Allistair; one brother, Ron (Renae) Vannoy of Mineral Wells; step-children, Lydia (Dale) Freeman, Natasha (Greg) Tichnell, Leigh (Rick) Kinder and D. Mark Stevens; seven step-grandchildren; 18 step-great-grandchildren and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Paul was a graduate of Calhoun County High School, class of 1959 and served in the US Air Force. He was retired from Marbon, Borg-Warner and G.E. Plastics with over 40 years of service. Paul was a member of the Mineral Wells Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening with his family.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Brian Arthur officiating and full military rites by the American Legion Post 15. Interment will follow at the Bethlehem Cemetery in Grantsville, Calhoun County, WV. Visitation will be 2:00 -4:00 pm and 6:00 – 8:00 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mineral Wells Baptist Church food pantry, P.O. Box 123, Mineral Wells, WV 26150, in memory of Paul.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Vannoy family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer submitted photo of a funnel cloud over Mineral Wells.
NWS Confirms Tornado in Athens County
Muffin team members answered questions following the game for those in attendance.
Fans hit Blennerhassett Island for 1860′s style baseball game
Sugar Butte Farms is based in Lowell, Ohio.
Farmers market customer turned vendor
Multiple people injured in Route 60 crash
‘Newsies’ finishes second weekend of run at Actor’s Guild
‘Newsies’ finishes second weekend of run at Actor’s Guild

Latest News

Obituary: Buskirk, Fairy Lee
Obituary: Bailey, Mary Ann
Alice Hope Blair
Obituary: Blair, Alice Hope
Michael Lowell Roberts, Sr.
Obituary: Roberts, Michael Lowell, Sr.
John Lloyd Hughes, Jr.
Obituary: Hughes, John Lloyd, Jr.