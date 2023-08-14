Obituary: Vannoy, Paul L.

Paul L. Vannoy, 83, Mineral Wells, WV, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023 @ 1:07 pm at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born May 10, 1940 in Millstone, WV, a son of the late Dannie and Lucille (Bush) Vannoy.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his first wife, Junell (Hayhurst) Vannoy; one daughter, Tina Sue Vannoy and one brother, Edward Earl Vannoy.

He is survived by his wife of seven years, Gloria Basnett Stevens Vannoy; his children, Lisa (Harold) Causey of Coolville, OH, Paul E. Vannoy of Mineral Wells and Stacy (Bruce) Ritchie of Marietta, OH; four grandchildren, Sierra Causey, Austin Vannoy, Jordan Vannoy and Ashleigh Ritchie; three great-grandchildren, Gracie, Alieyha and Allistair; one brother, Ron (Renae) Vannoy of Mineral Wells; step-children, Lydia (Dale) Freeman, Natasha (Greg) Tichnell, Leigh (Rick) Kinder and D. Mark Stevens; seven step-grandchildren; 18 step-great-grandchildren and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Paul was a graduate of Calhoun County High School, class of 1959 and served in the US Air Force. He was retired from Marbon, Borg-Warner and G.E. Plastics with over 40 years of service. Paul was a member of the Mineral Wells Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening with his family.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Brian Arthur officiating and full military rites by the American Legion Post 15. Interment will follow at the Bethlehem Cemetery in Grantsville, Calhoun County, WV. Visitation will be 2:00 -4:00 pm and 6:00 – 8:00 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mineral Wells Baptist Church food pantry, P.O. Box 123, Mineral Wells, WV 26150, in memory of Paul.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Vannoy family.

