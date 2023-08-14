Ohio governor announces statewide literacy initiative

Gov. Mike DeWine (R - Ohio) announced a new statewide effort aimed at building literacy.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT
The ReadOhio initiative aims to encourage improved literacy skills for all ages, according to a press release from Governor DeWine’s office.

Part of improving literacy will be introducing curriculum to k-12 schools aligned with the science of reading. The “science of reading” refers to the most recent advancements in the scientific understanding of how children learn to read most effectively.

The new initiative comes after an executive order DeWine signed in March that prioritized childhood literacy. Then, DeWine said childhood literacy is an essential building block for Ohio’s economic growth.

“Have every child when they graduate from high school be on some pathway, maybe career tech, maybe to college, whatever that is, but to be on a pathway,” DeWine said. “And the only way they’re going to be on that pathway is if they can read. If they can’t read, they’re just not going to live up their full potential, and Ohio is not going to be as great a state as it could be.”

The ReadOhio Initiative will include resources for parents, caregivers, and teachers to learn how they can help kids improve their literacy. You can read more about it at the Ohio governor’s website.

