Pedestrian struck in Athens County, succumbs to injuries

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – One person is dead after a truck struck a pedestrian in the Village of Trimble, Ohio.

Jonathon Stobart, 30, of Glouster, Ohio, struck a pedestrian early Sunday morning, according to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

OSHP said Natasha Wolf, 23, of Athens, Ohio, was attempting to cross State Route 13 in an undesignated crossing area when she was hit by Stobart’s truck.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Wolf was transported by Athens County EMS to O’Bleness Hospital in Athens, Ohio, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Stobart was not injured.

In addition to Athens County EMS, Glouster Fire Department and the Athens County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

State Route 13 was shut down for two hours near the scene of the crash.

