Pedestrian struck in Athens County, succumbs to injuries

(TheaDesign | theaphotography - stock.adobe.co)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – One person is dead after a truck struck a pedestrian in the Village of Trimble, Ohio.

Jonathon Stobart, 30, of Glouster, Ohio, struck a pedestrian early Sunday morning, according to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

OSHP said Natasha Wolf, 23, of Athens, Ohio, was attempting to cross State Route 13 in an undesignated crossing area when she was hit by Stobart’s truck.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Wolf was transported by Athens County EMS to O’Bleness Hospital in Athens, Ohio, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Stobart was not injured.

In addition to Athens County EMS, Glouster Fire Department and the Athens County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

State Route 13 was shut down for two hours near the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer submitted photo of a funnel cloud over Mineral Wells.
NWS Confirms Tornado in Athens County
Muffin team members answered questions following the game for those in attendance.
Fans hit Blennerhassett Island for 1860′s style baseball game
Multiple people injured in Route 60 crash
Sugar Butte Farms is based in Lowell, Ohio.
Farmers market customer turned vendor
‘Newsies’ finishes second weekend of run at Actor’s Guild
‘Newsies’ finishes second weekend of run at Actor’s Guild

Latest News

Carrie Perkins Mays
Athens County woman arrested in connection with drug trafficking operation
Stacy Houser from Temple Challenge shows Alexa and Henry some balancing exercises for this...
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser - This week focuses on Balancing
To help make sure every child can go back to school with confidence, the non-profit is giving...
Public Defenders Corp gives Back-To-School haricuts
Chef Sebastian shows Henry and Alexa how to make Chicken Gyros in the Daybreak Kitchen
The Daybreak Crew makes Chicken Gyros with Chef Sebastian