Signing event held for aspiring nurses

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is partnering with West Virginia University at Parkersburg for the “Aspiring Nurses program.” And they are kicking it off with a signing event.

Officials say this program is designed to help with the nursing shortage. One way it will help these students is assisting them with outside expenses. For each semester, nursing students will get $5,000.

“They maybe one flat tire away from dropping out of nursing school,” WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center chief nursing officer, Carol Grove said. “And with our support and WVU-P’s support to make sure that they are successful, I believe that this will make a big difference for them.”

Students will not only get the chance to work closely with other medical professionals at WVU Medicine at Camden Clark but will have a job lined up after college with the hospital.

“These students will be able to graduate and work in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Which is wonderful for Camden Clark,” WVU-Parkersburg president, Dr. Torie Jackson said. “Because they know that these students who are getting so well trained at WVU-Parkersburg will be able to be their nurses on the floor very soon.”

One of the nursing students who signed, Carsen Hesson says this will go a long way in getting her through nursing school and to follow in her mom’s footsteps.

“She’s the best nurse I know,” Hesson said. “I look up to her and I really admire what she does. And I’ve seen a lot of people she’s touched, and it makes me want to do the same thing.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.