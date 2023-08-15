12-foot-long alligator weighing over 500 pounds harvested

A hunting party in Alabama caught an alligator measuring over 12 feet long and weighing more...
A hunting party in Alabama caught an alligator measuring over 12 feet long and weighing more than 500 pounds.(Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Two hunting parties in Alabama returned with monster catches.

The Dees hunting party harvested an alligator measuring 12 feet, 3.5 inches long and weighing 518 pounds.

According to the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, the gator was caught in the Mobile River.

The Gamotis hunting party caught a 12 foot, 3 inch alligator weighing 491 pounds in the Alabama River.

Both gators were caught this past weekend and taken to the Southwest Alligator Management Zone.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer submitted photo of a funnel cloud over Mineral Wells.
NWS Confirms Tornado in Athens County
Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart
Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart
Carrie Perkins Mays
Athens County woman arrested in connection with drug trafficking operation
Obituary: Buskirk, Fairy Lee
Pedestrian struck in Athens County, succumbs to injuries

Latest News

County Clerk Che Alexander, right, speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
Georgia clerk says ‘mishap’ caused erroneous release of list of Trump charges
A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea says US soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned at American society
This image provided by Denver Police Department shows police body-worn camera video footage of...
Denver police officer fatally shot a man she thought held a knife. It was a marker
How to tell the signs of a concussion
How to tell the signs of a concussion
Wood County Economic Development holds Build W.Va. presentation
Wood County Economic Development holds Build W.Va. presentation