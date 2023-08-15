Belpre adopts backflow legislation after being mandated by the Ohio EPA

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council adopted legislation that will require Belpre irrigation system owners to install a reduced pressure device if their system doesn’t already have a backflow prevention assembly.

This is meant to protect the public water system from the potential of contamination. Sometimes contaminants can get sucked into the public water system if a large amount of water is suddenly used. For instance, when a waterline breaks.

According to Utilities Chairman Alan Milhone, the EPA mandated the ordinance. If Belpre did not correct the violation (the city was cited by the Ohio EPA) by the end of August, the city could have been fined $25,000 per day thereafter, according to the ordinance.

Landowners found to be in violation with the regulations will be notified and will have 30 days to come into compliance, according to the ordinance. If the landowner is still in violation after 30 days, they’ll be fined $100 per day.

Milhone added that people can also prove why they can’t come into compliance within those 30 days if need be.

Officials have previously told WTAP that these regulations aren’t new but are beginning to be enforced more by the EPA.

The city has gotten criticism for not getting on top of the situation earlier. When asked why, Mayor Lorentz told WTAP that it was put off for other city projects and that the city didn’t have enough manpower.

He added that it sounded like a suggestion because of vague wording.

According to the ordinance, the Ohio EPA cited the City of Belpre for not adopting state code.

Pictures of the ordinance and the details of its rules, including upkeep of the device, can be found at the very end of this article.

Also at council, Mayor Lorentz announced that he is working towards making the senior center a cooling station. He told WTAP that Belpre currently has none.

The city is looking at three bids for generators, which they will use to make the senior center a cooling station, according to Lorentz.

He said, when the derecho knocked out power in Belpre, the city used the bingo hall as a cooling station, which they no longer have access to.

Page one of the ordinance (Laura Bowen)

Page two of legislation (Laura Bowen)

