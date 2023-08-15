Buckeye Hills Regional Council hosts development summit for Southeast Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Buckeye Hills Regional Council hosted a development summit for Southeast Ohio.

The one-day event brought together elected officials, practitioners, and business leaders to explore topics related to investing in the future of Southeast Ohio’s communities.

The summit’s agenda featured an overview of the impact of small communities and the role of local chambers, as well as perspectives on inclusive community development.

Sam Miller of Buckeye Hills regional council says the summit eliminates barriers between their eight county partners to start building competitive projects for community development.

“We know that issues that communities face are not unique to that one community. So, as they learn from one another they can be more agile to address things proactively instead of reactively. Overall, the summit is trying to build those connections for projects to go forward and for our communities to think further ahead into the future when the opportunities arise.”

Buckeye Hills Regional Council covers eight counties in Southeast Ohio.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.