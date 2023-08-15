Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.(Chick-fil-A)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Chick-fil-A is launching a new sandwich – its first-ever twist on the beloved original chicken sandwich.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich combines the classic flavors with a sweet and subtle spicy kick.

The sandwich starts with an original chicken filet, topped with pimento cheese, mild pickled jalapeños and served on a toasted bun drizzled with honey, the restaurant described in a news release.

“We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” chef and creator Stuart Tracy said.

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.

Chick-fil-A will also release a new seasonal Caramel Crumble Milkshake to accompany the new sandwich.

