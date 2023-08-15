How to tell the signs of a concussion

How to tell the signs of a concussion
How to tell the signs of a concussion(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Medical professionals want players to be knowledgeable about concussion safety with fall sports — including football season — in full swing.

A concussion is a brain injury usually caused by a direct hit to the head or whiplash. There are many signs in telling if someone has a concussion. Some of the signs include balance issues, double vision and pupil dilation.

Medical professionals, such as Memorial Health System Sports Department medical director, Dr. Wisler Saint-Vil said someone who already received a concussion is more likely to get one in the future.

Dr. Saint-Vil added he sees an increase in concussions when it comes to fall sports.

“During the football season, we see a higher number of concussions,” Dr. Saint-Vil said. “I know starting August, I will be seeing 20 to 30 concussions every week. Because football is a sport that will put you at risk. It’s part of the sport that puts you at risk for concussion.”

Dr. Saint-Vil said there has been improvement in concussion avoidance because of the rule changes in football. He added if you see any concussion symptoms or signs of a concussion, take the person to the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer submitted photo of a funnel cloud over Mineral Wells.
NWS Confirms Tornado in Athens County
Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart
Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart
Carrie Perkins Mays
Athens County woman arrested in connection with drug trafficking operation
Obituary: Buskirk, Fairy Lee
Pedestrian struck in Athens County, succumbs to injuries

Latest News

Wood County Economic Development holds Build W.Va. presentation
Wood County Economic Development holds Build W.Va. presentation
Back to School Bash offers free school supplies in Jackson Co.
Back to School Bash offers free school supplies in Jackson Co.
Potential cuts at West Virginia University won’t hurt WVU Parkersburg, says WVUP president
Potential cuts at West Virginia University won’t hurt WVU Parkersburg, says WVUP president
Motorists are required to stop at least 10 feet in front of or behind a school bus when...
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers, families to prepare for school bus safety