How to tell the signs of a concussion

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Medical professionals want players to be knowledgeable about concussion safety with fall sports — including football season — in full swing.

A concussion is a brain injury usually caused by a direct hit to the head or whiplash. There are many signs in telling if someone has a concussion. Some of the signs include balance issues, double vision and pupil dilation.

Medical professionals, such as Memorial Health System Sports Department medical director, Dr. Wisler Saint-Vil said someone who already received a concussion is more likely to get one in the future.

Dr. Saint-Vil added he sees an increase in concussions when it comes to fall sports.

“During the football season, we see a higher number of concussions,” Dr. Saint-Vil said. “I know starting August, I will be seeing 20 to 30 concussions every week. Because football is a sport that will put you at risk. It’s part of the sport that puts you at risk for concussion.”

Dr. Saint-Vil said there has been improvement in concussion avoidance because of the rule changes in football. He added if you see any concussion symptoms or signs of a concussion, take the person to the emergency room.

