Local veterans and a Gold Star father hope to install another memorial at Gold Star Park

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Local veterans and a Gold Star father are asking the City of Marietta for permission to add another monument to Gold Star Park.

This monument would be a P.O.W./M.I.A. memorial.

The request was made at a Monday Public Lands and Buildings Committee meeting.

Gold Star Father Gary Ward told WTAP that the memorial would depict a pair of tied hands coming out of granite and would stand seven feet tall.

Ward said it’s a message of gratitude for veterans.

“..., we understand that they took the ultimate sacrifice by going in foreign wars and just basically we want to say ‘Hey thank you. This monument is to you,’” he said.

The monument is funded privately so the city wouldn’t have to contribute any money, according to Ward.

Committee members agreed to put it on city council’s agenda.

If it passes, Ward said construction will start this year and the dedication will be next year.

