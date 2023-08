News and Sentinel Half Marathon to impact Parkersburg roads

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Many streets and bridges in Parkersburg will be temporarily closed for the News and Sentinel Half Marathon.

The half marathon is on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

The race steps off at 8 a.m., but some roads will be closed as early as 6 a.m.

The U.S. Route 50 eastbound Juliana Street exit will be blocked off at 6 a.m., according to the Parkersburg Police Department. Belpre Bridge will be closed at 8 a.m.

Other streets and bridges that will be impacted are:

* Third and Juliana

* Fourth and Juliana

* Fifth and Juliana

* Sixth and Juliana

* Seventh and Juliana

* Eighth and Juliana

* 13th and Juliana

* 13th and Ann

* 13th and Murdoch

* 13th and Garfield

* Fourth and Ann

* Third and Ann

* U.S. 50 westbound exit ramp and Blennerhassett Heights

* U.S. 50 eastbound exit ramp and Fort Boreman Drive

* Fort Boreman Drive and Fries Parkway

* Fries Parkway and Marrtown Road

* W.Va. and Marrtown Road

* W.Va. 95 and Gihon Road ( Ramp)

* Gihon Road under the W.Va. 95 overpass

* South Street and Gihon Road

* Lost Pavement and Gihon

* Turnberry Lane

* Latana Lane

* Gardenia Drive

* Gihon Road and Hope Hill Road

* Nash Street and Gihon Road

* Villa Drive

* Gihon Road and Division Street Extension

* Gihon and Neal Street

* Hamilton Street

* Hugh Street

* Belmont Road

* Lenore Street

* Pennsylvania Avenue

* Gihon Road and David Lee Drive

* Capitol Drive, Beverly Street, Hampton Street, Fairfax Street, Tygart Street

* Gihon Road and Pike Street

* W.Va. 95 and Rayon Drive

* W.Va. 95 and Old Camden Avenue

* W.Va. 95 (Camden) and East Street

* Fifth Street and U.S. 50 East Ramps, Fifth Street and U.S. 50 West Ramps, Fifth and Green

* Sixth and Avery, Seventh and Avery

* Eighth and Avery (No northbound traffic)

* Eighth and Clay, 13th and Avery

* 13th and Quincy

* 13th and St. Marys

* 13th and Lynn

* 16th and Lynn

* 17th and Lynn

* 17th and St. Marys Avenue

* 11th and Market

* 13th and Market

* Ninth and Market, Eighth and Market

* Seventh and Market (0500 hours)

* Fifth and Market

* South side of the Juliana Street Bridge (0600 hours), Old Camden Avenue and Rayon Drive

* Old Camden and Elder Rayon Drive and 12th Avenue

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.