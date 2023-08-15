Obituary: Ayers, Effie Mae

Effie Mae Ayers, 89, of Parkersburg passed away August 14, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born April 13, 1934 in Charleston, WV the daughter of the late Harry and Effie Lanham Skeins. She was a graduate of Charleston High School and Marshall University. Effie retired from teaching after 20 years having taught at Marshall University, Morris Harvey College and Kanawha County Schools. She worked at the U.S. Dept. of Education in Washington, DC for 20 years where she worked with the U.S. Government Army Recruiting Support Command.

She was named Outstanding Young Woman of the Year in America in 1969 and 1973 and was very instrumental in having the Army Chaplain Monument erected at Parkersburg City Park. She was a woman of God who attended both First Lutheran and First Baptist churches in Parkersburg.

Effie is survived by a son, Scott Ayers (Vickie Samms) of Parkersburg; a sister, Ola Jean Inghram of Jacksonville, FL; a brother, Harry Skeins, Jr. of San Antonio, Texas; sister-in-law, Patricia Skeins of Virginia; and two nieces, Becky Cole and Debbie Pyles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Edward Ayers; a son, Mark Edward Ayers; two brothers, Sonny and Roy Skeins; and one sister, Betty Spence.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, August 18, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Ian Reid officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ayers family.

