Obituary: Buchert, Sarah Mae (Hoover)

Sarah Mae (Hoover) Buchert, 96, organist at Christ United Methodist Church from 1949 to 2016, passed away peacefully in her beloved apartment at The Pines of Glenwood in Marietta, OH, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

She was born on December 1, 1926, to The Rev. Dr. Leonard H. and Esther W. Hoover in McKeesport, PA. She graduated from Connellsville (PA) High School on D-Day, 1944, and then went onto Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, OH, graduating in 1948. Sarah earned a Bachelor of Music in music education, sacred music, and organ; was honored with membership in Mu Phi Epsilon music honorary; and was an alum of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. After coming to Marietta, she was an elementary vocal music teacher at several Washington County schools for 39 years and was also an in-home organ and piano teacher through the years. In 1965 she founded and began directing the Cathedral Handbell Choir at Christ Church in addition to her organ worship leadership. For 60 years, Sarah and Roger resided at 211 Walnut Drive in Devola where they raised Jeff.

In 2003, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Roger D. Buchert of Marietta, whom she met at OWU and married at First (Christ United) Methodist Church in Marietta on June 19, 1949. Her father co-officiated the ceremony. Also preceding her in death were her parents and brother, Rev. Charles (Tina) Hoover, of California.

Surviving are son, Jeffrey (Kim) of Caledonia, MI; grand-daughters Stephanie Buchert (Kevin Lavin) and Amanda (Sarah) Erickson of Columbus, OH; and five nephews and their families of California and Arizona.

A memorial service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 301 Wooster St., Marietta, OH 45750, on Saturday, August 19, at11am. Officiating will be Rev. Cheryl Arnold and Rev. Rick Stuhmer of Christ Church. Family will visit with friends beginning at10am prior to the service. Following the service, a private graveside gathering will be held at Putnam Cemetery in Devola where she will be placed next to her husband, Roger. Services and arrangements have been made by McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home of Marietta. Per her wishes, Sarah has been cremated. Eternal thanks go to the compassionate nurses and staff at The Pines of Glenwood for 7 years of care and, in her last days, the staff of Ohio’s Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sarah’s name to the handbell choirs at Christ Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.