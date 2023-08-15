Obituary: Casto, Sunny Lee

Sunny Lee Casto has left this world and into the arms of her savior Jesus Christ on August 11, 2023.

Sunny was born July 13, 1943, to David and Betty Smith. When she was 17 years old she was whisked away by the love of her life Roger Casto who drove thru 5 states to ask for her hand in marriage. Together they would be married for 63 years in September.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband Roger. Her sister Helen Borrowman (Jerry), her daughter Sylvia (Seth) Chichester, son Russ (Jamie) Casto. Grandchildren Brianna (Zachary) Reese, Jena (Cody) Huffer, Erica (Chris) Oates. Brittany, Tiffany, and Keith Snodderly. Great Grandchildren Liam and Emma Reese, Axel Huffer, Sophie Hackathorn, Scarlett, Maddy, & Lily Oates, Luna Perrine and Jett Spencer. Special niece Debbie Buchman and her children. Special nephew Larry Casto and his children. Special friend Dulcie Haas.

Abiding by her wishes, a family gathering will be held at a later date.

