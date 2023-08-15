Obituary: Casto, Sunny Lee

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunny Lee Casto has left this world and into the arms of her savior Jesus Christ on August 11, 2023.

Sunny was born July 13, 1943, to David and Betty Smith. When she was 17 years old she was whisked away by the love of her life Roger Casto who drove thru 5 states to ask for her hand in marriage. Together they would be married for 63 years in September.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband Roger. Her sister Helen Borrowman (Jerry), her daughter Sylvia (Seth) Chichester, son Russ (Jamie) Casto. Grandchildren Brianna (Zachary) Reese, Jena (Cody) Huffer, Erica (Chris) Oates. Brittany, Tiffany, and Keith Snodderly. Great Grandchildren Liam and Emma Reese, Axel Huffer, Sophie Hackathorn, Scarlett, Maddy, & Lily Oates, Luna Perrine and Jett Spencer. Special niece Debbie Buchman and her children. Special nephew Larry Casto and his children. Special friend Dulcie Haas.

Abiding by her wishes, a family gathering will be held at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer submitted photo of a funnel cloud over Mineral Wells.
NWS Confirms Tornado in Athens County
Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart
Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart
Carrie Perkins Mays
Athens County woman arrested in connection with drug trafficking operation
Obituary: Buskirk, Fairy Lee
Pedestrian struck in Athens County, succumbs to injuries

Latest News

Betty Mae Childs Marlow
Obituary: Marlow, Betty Mae Childs
Effie Mae Ayers
Obituary: Ayers, Effie Mae
Matthew L. Simmons
Obituary: Simmons, Matthew L.
Sarah Mae (Hoover) Buchert
Obituary: Buchert, Sarah Mae (Hoover)