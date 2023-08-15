Obituary: Hedrick, James B.

James B. Hedrick went home to be with the lord on Sunday August 13th, 2023.

He was born in Parkersburg on December 4th, 1937 to the late Gilbert and Grace Hedrick. James loved woodworking and mowing his yard. He previously served as chief for the Deerwalk volunteer fire department for 44 years. James spent 35+ years with Walker postal service and after retirement served 17 years at woodcraft. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, The “Pleasant Valley Mafia”, and was a proud Mason at Lodge 3.

He is survived by his daughters Scrappy, Linda Hedrick, Debi Hedrick(Randy), Jennifer Hedrick (Wanda), Mary Elizabeth Dean (Roland), Debbie Hescht, Susan Siers, and Candy Pyles(Kent); grandchildren Paisley Ann McDonald, Hunter Kent, Catherine Kent, Lindsey Tennant, Sorren Sisler, Samantha Leak, Aaron Summers, Brian Summers, Jeffery Richards, Shawn Flowers, Stacy Sigler (JP); Great-Grandchildren Addyson Parsons, Madison Wolfe, Carson Leak, and Oaklen Leak.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Glenda Lou Hedrick (Goff), a daughter Joan Flowers, an infant sister Mary Hedrick, and one cousin Ron Hedrick.

Funeral service will be held Friday August 18th, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, burial will follow at Skidmore Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday August 17th, 2023 from 6:00 – 9:00 PM.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Hedrick family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.