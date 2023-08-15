Obituary: Long, Jerry “Hootis” R.

Jerry “Hootis” R. Long, 79, of Lowell, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 14th, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 3rd, 1944 in Lowell, Ohio to Ralph L. Long and Helen Thieman Long.

Hootis is a graduate from Fort Frye High School and was employed at B&N Coal as a Mechanic for over 30 years. Hootis enjoyed taking care of the farm and spending time with his loving partner Sandra Jordan. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his dog Buddy.

He was survived by his son, Ralph (Noelle) Long II; daughter, Crystal (Jeremy) VanDine; grandchildren, Kristen (Joshua) Smith, Alisa Addlespurger, and Liam and Myra Long; brother, Ed (Grace) Long; loving life partner, Sandra Jordan; and many close friends.

Hootis is preceded in death by wife Karen Griffin Long; his parents; and brother, Don Long

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 17th, at 10:00 a.m. at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley and Peoples Funeral Home with Father Dale Tornes officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 16th, at the funeral home from 6:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lower Salem Fire Department, P.O. Box 132, Lower Salem, Ohio 45745.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve Hootis's family

