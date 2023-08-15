Obituary: Marlow, Betty Mae Childs

Betty Mae Childs Marlow, 82, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center surrounded by her family.

She was born September 4, 1940, in Albright, WV, a daughter of the late William Ray and Orla Mae Linger Childs. Betty was a homemaker and was Baptist by faith. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her children, Rebecca Goings (Norm), Michael Marlow and John Marlow (Kimberly) all of Parkersburg and grandchildren, Keith Marlow of Parkersburg and Katie White (Jamie) of Pittsburgh, PA.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon E. Marlow; two brothers, Donnie and Ralph Childs and her beloved cat, Cream Pie.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Don Yeager officiating. Interment will follow at the Lenox Memorial Cemetery, Lenox, WV. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm Friday, August 18, 2023, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Housecalls Hospice in Betty’s memory.

