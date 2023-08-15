Obituary: Simmons, Matthew L.

Matthew L. Simmons, 60, of Reno (Marietta) passed away at his home Sunday, August 13, 2023. He was born in Marietta on March 24, 1963 a son of late Lewis and Mary Seevers Simmons.

Matt was a graduate of Marietta High School and had served Washington County as a Deputy Sheriff for over 30 years. In his retirement he enjoyed gardening, making hot pepper dust, taking walks with his dog, riding his 4-wheeler, working on his tractor and especially playing with his grandson. Matt never met a stranger.

In 1983, he married Kristen Cain who survives with daughters, Sarah Halatek and Anna (Ryan) Haugh and grandson Benton. Also surviving are siblings: Teresa (Kenneth) Eddy, Charles Allen (Jennifer) Simmons, Ann Simmons and Mary Walker and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday (Aug. 19) at 3:00 pm at Reno Christian Church followed by a dinner. Family will greet friends before the service from 2:00 until 3:00. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and message of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to MOV Humane Society, 95 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta.

