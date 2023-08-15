Obituary: Wilson-Arnold, Lois Lynn (Hartley)

Lois Lynn (Hartley) Wilson-Arnold passed peacefully Friday evening, August 11th, 2023 after succumbing to her battle with ALS.

She was born on March 20th, 1955 to James and Wanda Hartley in Parkersburg, WV. She was a 1973 graduate of Parkersburg High School. She completed the LPN program at the Vocational Technology Center at Parkersburg South High School and received her RN from Hocking Technical College. She spent over 30 years working in various healthcare positions, although her favorite was at Camden Clark’s Emergency Room where she met many lifelong friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her fiancé Mike Tumlin, her sister Kathleen Valentine, and many favorite pets, most notable her rescues Patches and Cybil.

She is survived by her children Jane Wilson, Jeffrey (Tammie) Wilson, and Jennifer (Dan) Beall. She is also survived by her siblings Dwain (Diane) Hartley, Rhonda (Larry) Greiner, and Troy (Jackie) Hartley, her grandchildren Olivia, Toby, Ayden, and Ethan and her 9 grand dogs. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

Lois was described by many as friendly, warm, caring, outgoing, and positive. She never met an animal she didn’t like. She also enjoyed her time traveling and time spent on the river boating with the love of her life, Mike Tumlin.

A celebration of life will be held in her honor on September 23, 2023 from 5-9 at The Parkersburg Art Center. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be sent in her honor to the ALS Association through their website www.ALS.org or the Human Society of Parkersburg www.hsop.org.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Wilson family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.LambertTatman.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.