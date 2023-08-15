Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers, families to prepare for school bus safety

There have been over 6,000 traffic crashes involving school buses in Ohio since 2018.
Motorists are required to stop at least 10 feet in front of or behind a school bus when...
Motorists are required to stop at least 10 feet in front of or behind a school bus when flashing lights and an extended arm are displayed.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding the public of the importance of school bus safety.

For many students, their day starts and ends by riding a school bus.

According to data from the patrol, there have been over six thousand traffic crashes involving school buses in Ohio since 2018.

Motorists are required to stop at least 10 feet in front of or behind a school bus when flashing lights and an extended arm are displayed.

Motorists cannot resume driving until the school bus begins moving.

Darrell Prim of Marietta City Schools says it is important to be familiar with the two-light system.

“We have amber lights; those will come on first about three hundred feet before we make our stop. And then the bus will come to a complete stop and that’s when we will activate our red lights. That is when you have to stop. If you don’t stop for my lights, you may have to stop for the patrol’s lights.”

Lieutenant Chris Chesar, commander of the patrol’s Marietta Post said students should also be aware of what they can do to be as safe as possible.

