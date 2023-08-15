Vienna to experience scheduled water service interruption

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) – Residents of Vienna will not have water service for a short time.

There will be a water service interruption on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The water service interruption will impact residents between 32nd Street and 46th Street and between Grand Central Avenue and River Road.

The planned interruption is due to City of Vienna Utility Board employees replacing a water valve.

For more information contact the City of Vienna Utility Board Office 304-295-4543.

