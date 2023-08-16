2023 Football Frenzy First Look: Morgan Raiders

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Morgan Raiders football team is coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory, as they finished 6-5 in 2022, making the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

The Raiders return a myriad of skill players and hope to advance in the playoffs for the first time in program history. This summer the players have felt a shift in expectations and buzz around Morgan football, as they are also opening a new stadium.

Even coming off their first playoff appearance in 15 seasons, head coach Chase Bowman says that his team is not satisfied with just making the postseason, and their work this off-season has reflected that mindset.

“It’s a great combination of confidence and hunger,” Bowman said. “The kids developed a little bit of confidence last year. I think we set some milestones that we haven’t had in a little while, so I think that gained a little bit of confidence and therein, but at the same time, they want to continue to climb, this group of kids isn’t content with six wins they want more.”

Morgan opens the season on August 18 against River View, and the Raiders know that if they want to make the playoffs once again, they have to be dialed in against every opponent on their schedule.

“Just taking it week by week,” said Logan Niceswanger, senior quarterback. “Obviously we want to make it to the playoffs, but we got to win these first few games just to get to the playoffs. Just winning each week one by one and getting better every week.”

Bowman says winning playoff games is something that takes championship level commitment, which is something he hopes to instill in his squad.

“Are we acting like a championship team or not?” said Bowman. “Are we doing the things that championship teams do or not? That’s my personal feeling on that, and I think the kids kind of have some of those goals in their minds that they want to achieve. They want to win a league title. That’s something that’s not been done in a long time that they really want to accomplish, and they want to win a playoff game or more.”

