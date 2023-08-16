Belpre City Schools ready to welcome students for first day of school

BELPRE, OH. (WTAP) - Schools around the Mid-Ohio Valley are opening their doors for the new 2023-2024 academic school year.

Belpre City Schools starts on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Jeff Greenley, the Superintendent for Belpre City Schools stopped by Daybreak to talk about the start of the new school year.

Greenley said they have been preparing for months, including buying supplies, creating curriculum guides, interviewing teachers, and doing trainings. Last week, there was a car show where dozens of donations were dropped off to help support families.

He pointed our that there are 15 new teachers this year; a three-day training was held last week to help prepare everyone.

The high school will have some new curriculum offerings. Greenley said they received community feedback wanting more career-minded coursework. Other new additions includes a S.T.E.M. lab with drones and 3-D printers. He also said 20 sewing machines were donated to help with sewing coursework.

When asked how it feels to see the community involvement and growth of offerings, Greenley said,

“Belpre is as strong as its schools and its schools’ as strong as this community, so... We are just delighted to have all the support and be ready for the school year and to be able to launch the new coursework.”

Some parents may be sending their kids off to school for the first time. For those parents, Greenley said it’s going to be a great year and that they’re staggering kindergarten start days to help the transition of all the kids coming back.

“And then we do a wonderful event next week for their first day of school where parents can come in, drop off supplies, and be with their kiddos. So, you know, don’t worry about it. It’s gonna be a great year and we’ll we’ll be there right beside you every step of the way as you as you drop off your Kindergartener to us.”

For everyone heading back into the classroom, Greenley shared some words of encouragement.

“...Get up and get excited because we’re gonna seize every day this year. We’re going to learn every day this year, and we just can’t wait to have our Golden Eagles back with us in the nest.”

