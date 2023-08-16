Belpre High School faculty prepare for return of students

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre High School faculty were busy preparing on Wednesday, the day before students return.

“I don’t know if you’re ever truly ready, but we’ve done everything we can,” said Principal Tyler Schaad. “The teachers are excited; they’re getting their rooms together, putting their finishing touches on them today. And students are back tomorrow and we’re going to hit the ground running.”

Schaad said teachers officially returned to work the day before students ret urn to class. But he said many teachers had been at the school for months getting their classrooms and course plans ready for the year.

Schaad said a lot of effort has also gone into preparing new programs and course offerings for this school year. “We added a new STEM teacher, we have an awesome STEM Center with 3D printers and all the bells and whistles that was totally grant funded,” Schadd said. “So we’re really looking forward to that especially.”

The high school’s new STEM Center offers students hands-on experience with 3D printing, laser cutting, and robotics, among other things. It’s a new addition to the school made possible by Ohio University’s Kids on Campus program.

Belpre High School STEM Career Coordinator Jamey Erb said the STEM Center gives students an opportunity to career building skills in a fun, hands-on way. “The skills that they will learn, such as coding, is a really big thing,” Erb said. “The small-scale CNC-type machining with the laser cutters and that kind of thing are skills that are big in the world of manufacturing and industry right now, and there are tons of jobs out there.”

The STEM Center isn’t the only new program opportunity for students to learn valuable life skills at Belpre High School. The school is also offering a new home economics type class with elective teacher Debbie Edgar.

“It’s called ‘Taste and Textiles,’” said Edgar. “It’s supposed to be punny. They’ll be doing, like, exploratory Home Ec. They’re going to learn to hand sew first, and then how to sew in the sewing machine. They have an embroidery machine back there, so they’ll learn embroidery. And then we have a small kitchen back there where they’ll be working on basic cooking things.”

Edgar said the class will work some with a chef from Ohio University’s hospitality program. She said pretty much all of the equipment and resources the Taste and Textiles class will use, including its sewing machines, were donated by members of the community.

