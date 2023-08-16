Driver crashes stolen vehicle into powerline

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - A man was taken to the hospital after crashing a stolen vehicle. That’s according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials say the crash happened in Newport, just three miles from the gas station the vehicle was stolen from.

The driver has been identified as Michael Joseph Spencer, a 35 year old from Hanoverton, Ohio.

Witnesses told officials he was speeding and veering into the wrong lane before losing control and hitting a powerline.

There are several felony charges pending against Spencer, according to officials.

His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

