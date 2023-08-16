Local business suffers severe damage from fire

Joy Exterminators is dealing with severe damage from a fire.
Joy Exterminators is dealing with severe damage from a fire.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen and Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Flames engulfed part of a local business Monday night.

According to officials, Joy Exterminators lost a garage and three trucks inside to the fire.

The company told WTAP they also lost additional supplies.

There were no injuries.

Both Newport and Little Muskingum fire departments responded to the scene. Fire officials say the flames were under control within about two hours of them arriving.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer submitted photo of a funnel cloud over Mineral Wells.
NWS Confirms Tornado in Athens County
Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart
Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart
Carrie Perkins Mays
Athens County woman arrested in connection with drug trafficking operation
Obituary: Buskirk, Fairy Lee
Pedestrian struck in Athens County, succumbs to injuries

Latest News

How to tell the signs of a concussion
How to tell the signs of a concussion
Wood County Economic Development holds Build W.Va. presentation
Wood County Economic Development holds Build W.Va. presentation
Back to School Bash offers free school supplies in Jackson Co.
Back to School Bash offers free school supplies in Jackson Co.
Potential cuts at West Virginia University won’t hurt WVU Parkersburg, says WVUP president
Potential cuts at West Virginia University won’t hurt WVU Parkersburg, says WVUP president