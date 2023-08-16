Local business suffers severe damage from fire

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Flames engulfed part of a local business Monday night.

According to officials, Joy Exterminators lost a garage and three trucks inside to the fire.

The company told WTAP they also lost additional supplies.

There were no injuries.

Both Newport and Little Muskingum fire departments responded to the scene. Fire officials say the flames were under control within about two hours of them arriving.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

