Local humane society is accepting candidates for board of directors

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley said it’s accepting candidates to run for its 2024 board of directors.

Members can attend meetings, vote, volunteer, help plan, fundraise, among other activities.

The election will be held during the December 13th board meeting.

You must become a general member before becoming a candidate.

Below is a link to the general member application.

https://www.hsov.org/membership-application?fbclid=IwAR0EVtVwfAV03bo6bYZA9LVkONT0GpBrzYeO0V7Tb2OF6zjelcmeIXSqMJ4

