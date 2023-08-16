Local humane society is accepting candidates for board of directors

You can apply to be a candidate for the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley's 2024 board of...
You can apply to be a candidate for the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley's 2024 board of directors.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley said it’s accepting candidates to run for its 2024 board of directors.

Members can attend meetings, vote, volunteer, help plan, fundraise, among other activities.

The election will be held during the December 13th board meeting.

You must become a general member before becoming a candidate.

Below is a link to the general member application.

https://www.hsov.org/membership-application?fbclid=IwAR0EVtVwfAV03bo6bYZA9LVkONT0GpBrzYeO0V7Tb2OF6zjelcmeIXSqMJ4

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer submitted photo of a funnel cloud over Mineral Wells.
NWS Confirms Tornado in Athens County
Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart
Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart
Carrie Perkins Mays
Athens County woman arrested in connection with drug trafficking operation
Obituary: Buskirk, Fairy Lee
Pedestrian struck in Athens County, succumbs to injuries

Latest News

Joy Exterminators is dealing with severe damage from a fire.
Local business suffers severe damage from fire
How to tell the signs of a concussion
How to tell the signs of a concussion
Wood County Economic Development holds Build W.Va. presentation
Wood County Economic Development holds Build W.Va. presentation
Potential cuts at West Virginia University won’t hurt WVU Parkersburg, says WVUP president
Potential cuts at West Virginia University won’t hurt WVU Parkersburg, says WVUP president