Mason County named the site of planned hydrogen production facility

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice (R - W.Va.) announced on Wednesday that Houston-based Fidelis New Energy plans to build a new hydrogen production facility and data center in Mason County.

It’s called The Mountaineer GigaSystem, and it’s a $2 billion investment for Fidelis.

The facility is expected to to be constructed in four phases over the next few years. The project is expected to create 4200 construction jobs, as well as 800 full time jobs at the facility itself.

Justice says the hydrogen project is a major opportunity for Mason County and the whole state. “Many, many folks thought maybe just never will there be opportunities here, in our little, beautiful, wonderful county, to where our kids won’t have to end up in Atlanta and Denver and Charlotte and all over the world,” Justice said. “You know, our families went everywhere. We’re making good decisions in West Virginia, and the opportunity’s coming. And it just keeps coming.”

The facility will produce hydrogen to act as a clean fuel source to power data centers. The facility is expected to produce hydrogen from natural gas.

Justice says the Mountaineer GigaSystem will be the largest natural gas user in the state.

