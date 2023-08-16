Meigs County prevention day spreads hope throughout Ohio

The fair board and Meigs County organizations have been coming together to hold the prevention day since 2018.
MEIGS COUNTY KIDS DAY
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Meigs County Fair hosted its Kids & Prevention Day.

Robin Harris says the Fair board and Meigs County community organizations have been coming together to hold the prevention day since 2018.

“Nothing takes the place of community. Children growing up with a sense of support even if life becomes difficult there are adults there to support them. That there are opportunities within the community. And that they are embraced and loved. With that, we can begin to show them how to deal with the circumstances in life that may be difficult and not turn to substances.”

Fair board vice president Tara Roberts says they have been sharing this model with fairs across Ohio.

“Our surrounding neighbors in Galia County and Jackson County do a kids day event very similar to this. We have gone to the state fair managers convention, and we have presented our ideas and fairs all across the state are adopting this and having more of a community kids-based day at the fair.”

Guest speakers, prizes and music were offered during the event.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joy Exterminators is dealing with severe damage from a fire.
Local business suffers severe damage from fire
Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart
Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart
Matthew L. Simmons
Obituary: Simmons, Matthew L.
Carrie Perkins Mays
Athens County woman arrested in connection with drug trafficking operation
Lois Lynn (Hartley) Wilson-Arnold
Obituary: Wilson-Arnold, Lois Lynn (Hartley)

Latest News

Belpre High School faculty were busy preparing on Wednesday, the day before students return.
Belpre High School faculty prepare for return of students
Mason County named the site of planned hydrogen production facility
Mason County named the site of planned hydrogen production facility
For those not familiar with the Parkersburg Area Jaycees, they are a young professionals...
The Parkersburg Area Jaycees have multiple volunteer opportunities coming up!
Maveryk Lisle and his horse Rene Dan Perks at the Meigs County fair.
Two-time youth world finalist competes at Meigs County Fair