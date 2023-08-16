Meigs County prevention day spreads hope throughout Ohio

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Meigs County Fair hosted its Kids & Prevention Day.

Robin Harris says the Fair board and Meigs County community organizations have been coming together to hold the prevention day since 2018.

“Nothing takes the place of community. Children growing up with a sense of support even if life becomes difficult there are adults there to support them. That there are opportunities within the community. And that they are embraced and loved. With that, we can begin to show them how to deal with the circumstances in life that may be difficult and not turn to substances.”

Fair board vice president Tara Roberts says they have been sharing this model with fairs across Ohio.

“Our surrounding neighbors in Galia County and Jackson County do a kids day event very similar to this. We have gone to the state fair managers convention, and we have presented our ideas and fairs all across the state are adopting this and having more of a community kids-based day at the fair.”

Guest speakers, prizes and music were offered during the event.

