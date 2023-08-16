Obituary: Davidson, Adam Keith

Adam Keith Davidson
Adam Keith Davidson(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 16, 2023
Adam Keith Davidson, 27, of Hazelgreen, WV, departed this life Saturday, August 12, 2023, at his residence.

He was born July 22, 1996, in Weston, WV, a son of Richard Keith and Shelia Dawn Davidson.

Adam had attended Ritchie County Schools and the Church of God Church in Cox’s Mills. He worked on the farm, loved fishing, hunting, riding four wheelers, shooting his slingshot with his dad, playing video games, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Chris Heater of Steubenville, OH; sister, Ciera Davidson of Hazelgreen, WV; cousin, Tyler Sutphin of Parkersburg, WV; good friend, Jordan Damsa of Hazelgreen, WV; and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Gladys Sutphin, Kenneth Davidson, Velma Norman, Hunter Queen.

Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV, assisted the family with cremation services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mccullouhgraiguel.com

