Obituary: Headlee, Ruth Lavon

Ruth Lavon Headlee, 86, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Legacy of Marietta in Devola. She was born on December 3, 1936 in Wirt County, WV, to Guy and Kathryn Virginia Jones McCauley.

Lavon was a 1955 graduate of Wirt County High School. She worked in banking for 21 years, as a bank teller for Dime Bank and First Bank. Lavon attended North Hills Baptist Church. She loved to watch NASCAR and her life revolved around her family and friends, and always wanted to know what everyone was doing, giving advice along the way.

She is survived by her son, Eric Headlee (Terry); step children, Pete Headlee (Alora), Kathy Casto and Susan Gajewski (Tom); grandchildren, Alex Bonfield and Kira Headlee; great granddaughter, Eisley; sister, Roberta Masters (Paul); nieces, Marcie Fragale and Rhonda Wellspring (Joe); great nieces and nephews, David Masters (Gretta), Lacey Robison (Tom), Zachary Wellspring (Cheyenne) and Josie Wellspring; great great nieces and nephews, Roxy Offenberger, Rylie, Tucker and Kenna Robison, Easton and Kora Wellspring.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Kathryn; stepson in law, Bob Casto; and nephew in law, Joe Fragale.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with visitation for two hours prior to services on the same day.

Her family would like to thank everyone at Legacy for all their love and tender care that was given to Ruth over the years. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve Lavon’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website at www.cawleyandpeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

